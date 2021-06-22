Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $97.00 Average PT from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.24. 210,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.