Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 6,097.07

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

Several research firms have recently commented on ASC. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

Shares of LON ASC traded up GBX 122 ($1.59) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,874 ($63.68). The company had a trading volume of 286,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,765. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 47.52 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,021.05.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

