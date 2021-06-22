Dash (DASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $554.63 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Dash has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $125.68 or 0.00370928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $554.63 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002967 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00955148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,193,336 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

