Lisk Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.59 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00005787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $251.72 million and approximately $29.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00038469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016112 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,312,289 coins and its circulating supply is 128,382,021 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

