American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce sales of $60.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.12 million and the highest is $61.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $262.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 5,381,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.97.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,886 shares of company stock worth $10,953,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in American Well by 1,185.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 153,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.