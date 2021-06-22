American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce sales of $60.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.12 million and the highest is $61.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $262.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 5,381,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.97.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,886 shares of company stock worth $10,953,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in American Well by 1,185.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 153,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

