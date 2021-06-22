HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-3.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,963. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

