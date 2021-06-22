VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.
Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.64. 970,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
