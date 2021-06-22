VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.64. 970,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.57.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

