Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Starbucks reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,131. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.22. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

