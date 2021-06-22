Refinable Price Reaches $0.31 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Refinable has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $998,957.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00106935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00149902 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,773.88 or 1.00548321 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

