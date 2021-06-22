Gossip Coin Trading 37.4% Lower This Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $13,808.06 and $21.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 64.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

