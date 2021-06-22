Zacks: Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. CareDx posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,701,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,982,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.25. 702,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -311.20 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

