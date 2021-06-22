Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Sell

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. 160,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,114. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,380,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,409,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,788,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.