ForTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.99 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and $14.04 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.00632703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.14 or 0.07000766 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

