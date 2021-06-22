Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.60 ($23.59).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

LON:SN traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31). The stock had a trading volume of 546,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,515.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.67 billion and a PE ratio of 42.71.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

