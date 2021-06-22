Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $341.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.18.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
Shares of ULTA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.67. The company had a trading volume of 429,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,957. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.41.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,765 shares of company stock valued at $283,324,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
