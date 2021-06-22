Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $341.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.67. The company had a trading volume of 429,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,957. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,765 shares of company stock valued at $283,324,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.