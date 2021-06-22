Keep3rV1 Price Down 40.1% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $87.36 or 0.00261574 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.00632703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.14 or 0.07000766 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

