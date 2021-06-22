REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. REV Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 97,742 shares of company stock worth $1,552,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in REV Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in REV Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

