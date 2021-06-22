Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

ABM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 275,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,538. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

