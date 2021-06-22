FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after buying an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,553,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

FCEL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,111,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,342,578. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

