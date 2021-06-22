The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

NYSE SMG traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $196.78. 684,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,040. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.57.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

