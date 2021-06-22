Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

OZK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

