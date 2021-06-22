Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $787.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

