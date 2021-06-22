Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Equillium alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equillium stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 202,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,344. The stock has a market cap of $171.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.