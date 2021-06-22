Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.37.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.77. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

