CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. 97,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,200. CEVA has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -209.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.44.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.