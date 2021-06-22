Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.11. 1,340,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,066. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $95.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

