$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Investar posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

ISTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

