Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $82.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $69.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $358.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 150,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,273. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.36. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

