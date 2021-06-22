Brokerages Set Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Target Price at $117.09

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cree alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,722,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cree by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cree by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 121,152 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. 757,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,030. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.41. Cree has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.