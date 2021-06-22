NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.450-4.650 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. 2,133,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.37.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

