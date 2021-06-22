Datamine Hits Market Cap of $598,940.46 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $598,940.46 and approximately $30,397.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00182426 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.00600618 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,009,672 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

