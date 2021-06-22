Levolution Tops One Day Volume of $124,363.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Levolution has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $124,363.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00051449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.16 or 0.00631705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00076320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.63 or 0.06969853 BTC.

About Levolution

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,643 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEVLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.