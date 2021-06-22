Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Hits $6.62 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $2,260.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00362114 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,440,713 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

