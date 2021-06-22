Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Richard Chen Sells 1,101 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Richard Chen sold 291 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $6,276.87.

On Thursday, April 1st, Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. 344,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,877. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

