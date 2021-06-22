$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TowneBank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. 85,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

