Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Target Price at $60.33

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

PRAX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAX stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 338,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $758.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

