Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.35. 291,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

