Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $243.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.