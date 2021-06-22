Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $1,157,044.32 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,157,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Abel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $1,105,236.99.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. 1,159,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,581. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -426.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

