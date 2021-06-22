The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 21,000 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89.

GPS traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

