John C. Malone Sells 6,768 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John C. Malone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. 6,574,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,505,259. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $8,843,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

