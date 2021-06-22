Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 27,745 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

NASDAQ:CVV remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,459. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.