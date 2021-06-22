Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0018

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 48.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $40,003.98 and approximately $9,338.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00627861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00076096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.20 or 0.06970041 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

