Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 651,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 158.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.