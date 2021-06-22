Insider Selling: ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CLPT traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 220,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,056. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 22.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.02.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLPT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23.7% in the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 573,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 109,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 565.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 272,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 154.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 116,324 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth about $2,643,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 31.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. 14.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

