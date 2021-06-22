GXChain (GXC) Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $31.64 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,339,142 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

