PAC Global Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007391 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.55 or 0.01388997 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.