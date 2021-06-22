Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $2.75 on Top Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $179.31 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00008492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00154294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.62 or 0.99914401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 143,218,861 coins and its circulating supply is 65,096,748 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

