Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $14.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. 1,294,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,266. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,529,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

