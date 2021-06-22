Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report $52.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $52.20 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $215.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $227.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $51,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.46 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

